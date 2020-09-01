Kerala

11 more turn positive in Pathanamthitta

The district on Tuesday reported 11 local cases.

With this, the total number of cases stand at 852. The number of persons under observation is 12,053.

The district also reported one more COVID-19 related fatality with a 68-year-old man succumbing to the virus infection.

The deceased, a native of Azhiyidathuchira near Thiruvalla, died at his residence on August 30. A truenat test conducted later confirmed him positive for the virus. With this, the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Pathanamthitta rose to 20.

