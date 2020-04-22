11 more test positive in State

Eleven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases reported so far in Kerala to 437.

Kannur accounted for seven of the new cases, Kozhikode two, while Kottayam and Malappuram districts reported one case each. One patient from Palakkad tested negative and has been put on the recovery list.

Five of the new cases were persons who had returned from abroad and three cases had contracted the disease through contact with imported infections. Two house surgeons and a nurse at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, are also amongst the 11 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The house surgeons have a history of train travel from outside the State.

Of the 437 COVID-19 cases reported so far, 308 have recovered from the disease. At present, 127 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

A total of 29,150 people are currently in the State government’s COVID-19 surveillance network, of which 346 are isolated in hospitals, while the rest are in home quarantine.

The State has tested samples from 20,821 persons, of which 19,998 have returned a negative result.

Welcomes Ordinance

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his media briefing on Wednesday, said the State welcomed the Central Ordinance amending the Epidemic Diseases Act, making attacks on doctors and health workers a cognizable and non-bailable offence with stringent provisions, including imprisonment up to seven years and hefty fines.

He also announced incentives for Accredited Social Health Activists engaged in COVID-related field work round-the-clock for the past two months.

ASHAs have been engaged in COVID-related special work, which involves collecting information from the field on the number of persons who have returned from abroad and other States, those above 60 years, those with chronic non-communicable diseases, and ensuring that these persons received appropriate medical care.

The government will give them honorarium and incentives from March to May regardless of the norms. This apart, during the COVID season, they will receive an additional incentive of ₹1,000 every month.

The 26,475 ASHAs will benefit from this decision of the government, Mr. Vijayan said.