11 more positive cases in Pathanamthitta

Eleven more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) quarantined in Pathanamthitta were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 80.

They included 25 persons who have been cured of the disease so far.

According to an official bulletin here on Friday evening, 54 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

A 26-year-old youth who came from Abu Dhabi on May 26, a 63-year-old man who came from Dubai on May 26, a 30-year-old woman who came from Kuwait on May 27, a 33-year-old woman who came from Kuwait on May 27, a 38-year-old man who came from Kuwait on May 27, a 29-year-old youth who came from Kuwait on May 27, a 37-year-old woman who came from Kuwait on May 27, a 49-year-old man who came from Abu Dhabi on May 30, a 26-year-old woman who came from Maharashtra on June 1, and a 31-year-old man who came from Kuwait on May 26 are the 11 NoRKs who were tested positive on Friday.

Meanwhile, two patients from Pathanamthitta were cured of the disease on Friday. There are 85 people under observation at hospitals in the district.

4,277 quarantined

A total of 4,277 persons were quarantined in different parts of the district as on Friday evening.

They included 3,300 people who came from other States, 895 persons who came from abroad, and 82 contacts of infected persons, sources said.