HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11-member Maoists’ team visits Aralam

Local residents say all members wielded guns; the gang put up posters exhorting capture of Aralam farm

August 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Aralam police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against an 11-member Maoist gang that staged a demonstration with guns in Keezhpally Vietnam in Aralam grama panchayat.

Nine of the gang members were identified by the Kerala Police’s anti-Maoist force Thunderbolts, which has intensified efforts to identify two others, including a woman, who were said to be part of the gang.

The Aralam police have registered a case against them under the Arms Act and the UAPA for organising demonstrations with weapons and spreading Maoist ideology.

A five-member gang led by C.P. Moidheen, who had arrived in the region earlier, and four others — Andhra native Kavita, Vikramgowda, Manoj, and Suresh — have been identified. To identify the other two members of the gang, the police collected information from shopkeepers and others in Vietnam Town.

Local residents told the police that all the gang members wielded guns, including a machine gun.

The police investigation team believes that there were only nine people in the group. However, they are continuing efforts to identify the two others based on the inputs provided by the local people.

The group reached the town on Friday evening and spent half an hour there and bought materials from a shop belonging to one Abdul Rahman.

Everyone in the group was dressed in raincoats. The group returned after putting up posters, which read that “Aralam farm workers are not slaves, they are the owners of the farm, Aralam farms belong to tribals, and everyone should unite to capture the Aralam farm.” The poster was attributed to CPI Maoist Kabani Area Samiti.

The police have taken these posters seriously. Considering the current crisis on the farm, the investigation team is also looking into the possibility of Maoists infiltrating among the workers. A team, including Thunder Bolt, led by Irrity ASP Taposh Basumatary and Aralam sub-inspector V.V. Sreejesh carried out extensive inspections in the area.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.