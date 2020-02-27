11 kg of ganja seized near Cumbom Mettu

IDUKKI

27 February 2020 23:11 IST

Excise special squad arrests two and seizes vehicle used for smuggling

In a major haul, an Excise special squad on Wednesday seized over 11 kg of ganja being smuggled into the district from near the Cumbom Mettu check-post and arrested two persons.

The arrested have been identified as Thopramkudy resident Karikkavalayil Rajan, 62, and Prakash resident Imuriyil Ragesh, 33.

An official of the Excise Department said that the arrest was made following a tip-off. A car used for smuggling the contraband was also seized.

Accused

Rajan was an accused in a case related to the seizure of 500 gm of hashish earlier.

He is reportedly an agent involved in bringing ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

The seized ganja was carried on head through routes across the border.

Rajan reportedly purchases ganja brought by train from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu and the contraband is later moved to Cumbom. Then the ganja is smuggled through forest routes on head or transported on vehicles till near the check-post, and then moved through forest paths on head.

The seizure on Wednesday was made while the contraband was being carried on head near Cumbom Mettu.

Officials said that Rajan had links with those cultivating ganja in forest areas in Andhra Paradesh.

The seizure was made by a team led by Excise Circle Inspector T.N. Sudheer.