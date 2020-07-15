11 fresh cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

15 July 2020 23:36 IST

100 more beds to be arranged at Kollam MCH

The district reported 11 COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries on Wednesday.

While eight are contact cases, two are from abroad and one had travelled from Karnataka. Three Bharatipuram residents aged 34, 30 and 42 are the contacts of a fish vendor who tested positive on July 14.

Two women from Anchal contracted the infection from their relative, a 50-year-old Anchal resident who tested positive on July 13. The suspected contact cases, include two persons from Anchal and a Vilakkudy resident. Among the patients, a 50-year-old Nedumbana resident and 37-year-old Karunagappally resident had travelled from Saudi Arabia. The person from Karnataka is a 24-year-old Punalur resident.

Since many contacts of fish vendors have tested positive in the last few days, all the fish selling centres in the district will remain closed. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting at the collectorate on Wednesday.

Focus on fish vendors

The meeting also noted that fish vendors have been forming clusters at Anchal, Eroor and Chadayamangalam. The District Collector has instructed the officials concerned to hand over the list of markets to be closed.

Despite the ban on marine fishing, fish was available in the market and its source would be investigated, said the District Police Chief. The meeting also decided to arrange 100 more beds at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam.