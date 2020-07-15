11 fresh cases in Kollam

The district reported 11 COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries on Wednesday.
While eight are contact cases, two are from abroad and one had travelled from Karnataka. Three Bharatipuram residents aged 34, 30 and 42 are the contacts of a fish vendor who tested positive on July 14.
Two women from Anchal contracted the infection from their relative, a 50-year-old Anchal resident who tested positive on July 13. The suspected contact cases, include two persons from Anchal and a Vilakkudy resident. Among the patients, a 50-year-old Nedumbana resident and 37-year-old Karunagappally resident had travelled from Saudi Arabia. The person from Karnataka is a 24-year-old Punalur resident.
Since many contacts of fish vendors have tested positive in the last few days, all the fish selling centres in the district will remain closed. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting at the collectorate on Wednesday.
Focus on fish vendors
The meeting also noted that fish vendors have been forming clusters at Anchal, Eroor and Chadayamangalam. The District Collector has instructed the officials concerned to hand over the list of markets to be closed.
Despite the ban on marine fishing, fish was available in the market and its source would be investigated, said the District Police Chief. The meeting also decided to arrange 100 more beds at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath