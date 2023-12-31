ADVERTISEMENT

11-day Swaralaya Soorya dance and music festival concludes

December 31, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Kuchipudi, Odissi, Bharatanatyam performances and music show on final day

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty inaugurating the valedictory session of Swaralaya Soorya dance and music festival in Palakkad on Sunday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Curtain fell on the 11-day Swaralaya Soorya dance and music festival here on Sunday with a handful of renowned artistes treating the crowds to spectacles of dance and music.

Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty’s Monsoon Anuraga in Kuchipudi, Odissi danseuse Madhulita Mohapatra’s Colours of Krishna, Bharatanatyam danseuse Aparna Vinod Menon’s hour-long recital, and Bharatanatyam teacher Sabitha V. Mannadiyar’s hour-long recital provided a sense of déjà vu for art lovers. They enjoyed every moment of the evening.

Ms. Menon started her performance with the sloka Choornika in Poorna Ranga Vidhi in Mysore Palace tradition. Then she did varnam Mathe Malayadwaja, and concluded the show with a thillana. Aranya Naren was on nattuvangam, N. Narayana Swami on mridangam, and Mahesh Swami on flute. K.S. Vasudha provided vocal.

The crowds appreciated all the dance pieces. When the dancers withdrew, singers led by Jamal Pasha electrified the crowds, and heralded the New Year with some fast numbers.

Earlier, inaugurating the valedictory session of the festival, Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty said those who loved art could never resort to violence. He congratulated Swaralaya on its 25th year and said that the contributions it made to popularise art among the local people were huge.

Malabar Cements director E.N. Suresh and Koodiyattom maestro Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri were the guests.

Swaralaya office-bearers Thomas George, Lalita Nair, P.R. Parameswaran, and N.V. Sreekant felicitated the guests. Swaralaya president N.N. Krishnadas presided over the function. Secretary T.R. Ajayan welcomed the gathering.

