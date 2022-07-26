₹11 crore for development of hospitals in Kannur: Veena George

Cath lab opened at Kannur District Hospital

Health Minister Veena George has said ₹11 crore has been approved for the development of hospitals in the Kannur district.

She added that the funds had been allocated for infrastructure development at primary health centres and community health centres. The Minister was inaugurating the cath lab at the Kannur District Hospital here on Monday.

The lab was set up as part of providing state-of-the-art treatments at district hospitals. The project was implemented at a cost of ₹10 crore. The construction of a super-speciality block at the hospital is in the final stages. It is part of a master plan with the financial assistance of ₹57 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Once the project becomes a reality, advanced facilities will be available at the hospital, the Minister said.

Ms. George also visited the International Ayurveda Research Institute in Kannur and evaluated its construction work. She said a temporary office of the institute would start functioning soon. The first phase of the project at Kalyadu will be completed by March 2023. It includes a 100-bed hospital with modern facilities, a manuscript study centre, and a medicinal garden. A special office of the research centre will be opened at the district Ayurveda office by October. An additional 34 hectares have to be acquired for the project for which ₹114 crore has been allocated by the government. The first phase of the project will be completed on 36.5 acres using ₹69 crore allocated by KIIFB.

Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja was present.