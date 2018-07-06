11 CPI(M) workers get life term for BJP activist’s murder

more-in

The additional district and sessions court at Thalassery on Thursday awarded life sentence to 11 Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers for murdering a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist at Chittariparamba, near Koothuparamba, here in 2008.

Additional district and sessions judge R.L. Baiju sentenced the CPI(M) workers in the case of the murder of BJP worker A. Mahesh, 32.

The convicts are Pongoli Dhanesh, Oniyan Babu, Nellikka Uthaman, Chemmeri Prakashan, Manoli Umesh, Vazhavalappil Ranjith, Nellikka Mukesh, Karat Purushothaman, Chirukandoth Sunesh, Manappatti Sooraj and Vayaleri Shiju.

The judge also awarded them 10-year rigorous imprisonment under the Explosives Act.

The court also ordered them to pay a fine of ₹50,000 each. An amount of ₹3 lakh would be given to the family of the victim.

According to the prosecution, Mahesh, an autorickshaw driver, was hacked to death near the bus stop at Chittariparamba town around 6 p.m.

The murder had occurred during an outbreak of violence in the first week of March 2008 at Thalassery and nearby areas that claimed six lives.