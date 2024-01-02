GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 Congress leaders booked for ‘obstructing and threatening’ police during siege of Palarivattom police station in Kerala

Those booked include MLAs and MPs. According to the FIR, the siege and sit-in caused hardships to people and motorists, disrupting public transport

January 02, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers staging a protest at the Palarivattom police station against the arrest of Congress activists who waved black flag at the Navakerala bus on January 1, 2024.

Congress workers staging a protest at the Palarivattom police station against the arrest of Congress activists who waved black flag at the Navakerala bus on January 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Palarivattom police have booked 11 Congress and Youth Congress leaders in Ernakulam district of Kerala, including MPs and MLAs, on charges of threatening, obstructing and assaulting the police, among other charges, thus interfering with the functioning of the police during their siege of the police station that lasted several hours into midnight on Monday.

District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas has been arraigned as the first accused. The other accused are Hibi Eden, MP; MLAs Uma Thomas, T.J. Vinod and Anwar Sadath; Corporation councillors Deepthy Mary Varghese, V.K. Minimol and Sakeer Thammanam; Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Abdul Muthalib; Youth Congress State general secretary Abin Varkey; and Congress leader Thamby Subramayam.

Besides, 75 other identifiable persons have been booked.

The case has been registered invoking Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and the Kerala Police Act 117 (e) referring to interference in the functioning of the police (threatens, obstructs or assaults a police officer with the manifest intention of preventing such officer from discharging any of his duties).

According to the FIR, the 11 Congress leaders and 75 others laid siege to the Palarivattom police station and the road in front of it by staging a sit-in while raising slogans and issuing threats since 7.30 p.m. on Monday. This caused hardships to the people and motorists, disrupting public transport.

Tensions prevailed at the police station after the Congress leaders and activists turned up there to secure the release of the seven Youth Congress activists arrested for waving black flag at the Navakerala Sadas and cavalcade headed to the Collectorate Parade Ground at Palarivattom.

At one point, attempts were made to barge into the police station as the Congress leaders, including Mr. Eden and Mr. Shiyas, accused a police officer of threatening to beat them up. Mr. Eden had said that officers who behave rudely with the elected representatives will not be tolerated and will be dealt with. Mr. Shiyas had also challenged the officer to act on his threat.

Congress allegations

The Congress launched the protest alleging that the police who were initially willing to release the arrested activists on bail changed tack and invoked non-bailable charges on the intervention of local CPI(M) leadership.

However, the police said the revised charges were based on fresh video evidence.

The arrested activists were eventually released shortly after midnight.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.