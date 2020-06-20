11 cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

20 June 2020 22:52 IST

One tests postive in Idukki

The district continued to report fresh cases of COVID-19 with 11 persons, including two children who landed from Saudi Arabia along with a caretaker, being tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

According to officials, the persons who were tested positive during the day comprised six persons who landed from abroad while the remaining five persons returned from other States.

Among the patients, there are two female nurses who returned from New Delhi on June 16 and in home quarantine at Manimala, a ten-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister who landed from Riyadh on June 8, a 51-year-old Erattupetta native, a 38-year-old from Erumely, a 46-year-old Karukachal native who landed from Kuwait, a 30-year-old Manimala native who landed from Riyadh, a 26- year-old woman from Karikkattur who returned from Maharashtra, a 30-year-old male nurse who returned from New Delhi, and a 25-year-old Karukachal native who returned from Mumbai.

Among them, nine persons were admitted to the Pala General Hospital while the remaining two were shifted to the Government MCH, Kottayam.

One person tested positive on SARS-CoV-2 in Idukki on Saturday.

The 32-year-old man reached Kanjiramattom, near Thodupuzha, from Kuwait on June 12. He was in home quarantine and was admitted to the District Hospital, Thodupuzha.