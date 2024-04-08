GIFT a SubscriptionGift
11 candidates in the fray in Alappuzha, nine in Mavelikara

April 08, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 11 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in the Alappuzha Parliament constituency. In Mavelikara, nine candidates are contesting the polls.

On Monday, the last date for the withdrawal of candidature, one person who filed papers as an Independent in Mavelikara withdrew the nomination.

The candidates have been allotted symbols.

Fourteen people each had filed nomination papers to contest the elections from the Alappuzha and Mavelikara Parliament constituencies. However, after the scrutiny of the papers led by District Collector Alex Varghese, nominations of two dummy candidates and an Independent in Alappuzha were rejected last week. In the Mavelikara constituency, four nominations were rejected.

The candidates in the fray in Alappuzha seat are A.M. Ariff (LDF/CPI(M)); K.C. Venugopal (UDF/Congress); Shobha Surendran (NDA/BJP); Muraleedharan Konjerillam (Bahujan Samaj Party); Arjunan (Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)); Vayalar Rajeevan (Bahujan Dravida Party); Jayakrishnan P. (Independent); Jyothi Abraham (Independent); K.M. Shajahan (Independent); Shajahan V.A. (Independent); and Satheesh Shenoy (Independent).

The candidates contesting in the Mavelikara constituency are C.A. Arunkumar (LDF/CPI); Kodikunnil Suresh (UDF/Congress); Baiju Kalasala (NDA/BDJS); Santhosh Palathumpadan (Bahujan Samaj Party); K. Bimalji ((Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)); Suresh Nooranad (Ambedkarite Party of India); C. Monichan (Independent); Manthara Velayudhan (Independent); and Kozhuvasseril Suresh (Independent).

