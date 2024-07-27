GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10th edition of Malabar River Festival to conclude on Sunday

Ministers O.R.Kelu and P.A.Mohammed Riyas to take part in valedictory function

Published - July 27, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Prithviraj Chavan, Rahul Bhandari, and Ashraf who bagged first, second, and third prizes in the Kayak Cross men’s amateur event at the Malabar River Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Prithviraj Chavan, Rahul Bhandari, and Ashraf who bagged first, second, and third prizes in the Kayak Cross men’s amateur event at the Malabar River Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Muskan and Pranjila Shetty who bagged first and second prizes in the Kayak Cross women’s amateur competition at the Malabar River Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Muskan and Pranjila Shetty who bagged first and second prizes in the Kayak Cross women’s amateur competition at the Malabar River Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Prithviraj Chavan from Karnataka and Muskan from Uttarakhand won in the men’s and women’s category respectively of the Kayak Cross Amateur competitions held at Pulikkayam on the third day of the Malabar River Festival on Saturday.

While Rahul Bhandari from Uttarakhand and Ashraf from Karnataka came second and third respectively in the men’s category, Pranjila Sheety from Karnataka came second in the women’s category. There was no claimant for the third position as none of the other participants could finish the event.

The Malabar River Festival that began at Meenthullippara in Chakkittapara on Thursday will conclude with a down river race at Elanthakadavu in Pulloorampara on Sunday. Minister for Scheduled Castes and Tribes O.R. Kelu will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony while Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will give away the prizes to the winners.

The winners of the down river race (super final) in men’s and women’s categories will get the Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani titles respectively. Prizes will be given to winners in various categories such as Kayak Cross, Indian best paddler, Under 18 and amateur, separately for men and women. The total prize money to be given away is ₹10,15,000.

The 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival, organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Department of Local Administration with the support of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, saw overwhelming participation from all over India, besides 13 international kayakers from eight countries. This edition of the festival is particularly notable for the increasing participation of Keralite Kayakers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.