10th edition of Malabar River Festival to conclude on Sunday

Prithviraj Chavan from Karnataka and Muskan from Uttarakhand won in the men’s and women’s category respectively of the Kayak Cross Amateur competitions held at Pulikkayam on the third day of the Malabar River Festival on Saturday.

While Rahul Bhandari from Uttarakhand and Ashraf from Karnataka came second and third respectively in the men’s category, Pranjila Sheety from Karnataka came second in the women’s category. There was no claimant for the third position as none of the other participants could finish the event.

The Malabar River Festival that began at Meenthullippara in Chakkittapara on Thursday will conclude with a down river race at Elanthakadavu in Pulloorampara on Sunday. Minister for Scheduled Castes and Tribes O.R. Kelu will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony while Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will give away the prizes to the winners.

The winners of the down river race (super final) in men’s and women’s categories will get the Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani titles respectively. Prizes will be given to winners in various categories such as Kayak Cross, Indian best paddler, Under 18 and amateur, separately for men and women. The total prize money to be given away is ₹10,15,000.

The 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival, organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Department of Local Administration with the support of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, saw overwhelming participation from all over India, besides 13 international kayakers from eight countries. This edition of the festival is particularly notable for the increasing participation of Keralite Kayakers.