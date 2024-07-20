GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10th edition of Malabar River Festival set to begin on July 25

Kayaking icons from all over the world have started arriving for the festival that will be held in Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji rivers in upland Kozhikode

Published - July 20, 2024 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Amit Thapa (left), the winner of Rapid Raja title in the previous season of MRF, with Mike Krutyansky, Benjamin Jacob and Manu Wackernagel amidst their practice session in Chalippuzha.

Amit Thapa (left), the winner of Rapid Raja title in the previous season of MRF, with Mike Krutyansky, Benjamin Jacob and Manu Wackernagel amidst their practice session in Chalippuzha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival, one of the biggest whitewater kayaking championships in the continent is set to begin on July 25 (Thursday) at Meenthullippara in Chakkittapara grama panchayat in Kozhikode, kayaking icons from all over the world have started arriving for the festival.

A total of 12 international kayakers have registered for the festival this season unlike the previous couple of years when the event was largely an Indian affair. Benjamin Jacob from France, Manu Wackernagel from New Zealand, Eiril Hansen from Norway, Paolo Rogna, Martina Rossi and Giulia Zagnoni from Italy, Marissa Kaup and Lea Jaeger from Germany, Mike Krutyansky from Spain and Daria Kuzishcheva, Maria Koreneva and Anton Sveshnikov from Russia are expected to take part in the festival. Most of them have already reached Kodenchery and have started their practice sessions. A large number of kayakers from Nepal and several Indian States are also taking part in the festival.

The festival will begin on Thursday with demo playboating at Meenthullippara. The event will move to Pulikkayam in Kodenchery grama panchayat the next day where kayak cross competitions (for both men and women), qualifiers, heats and finals, will be held on Friday and Saturday.

The down river race will be held at Pulloorampara on the last day of the festival where the ‘Rapid Raja’ and ‘Rapid Rani’ will be selected.

The Malabar River Festival is being organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and the District Tourism Promotion Council in association with the Department of Local-Self Government, while the event will be managed by Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association. The event is being held in the Iruvazhinji and Chalipuzha rivers.

Several pre-events of the festival such as off-road championship, mud football, kabaddi championship, rain walk, cycling and mountaineering workshop were held across the upland villages of Kozhikode over the last two months.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.