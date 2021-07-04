1,099 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 July 2021 21:21 IST

Test positivity rate stood at 8.5%

The district recorded 1,099 more COVID-19 cases and 1,254 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 8,826 on Sunday. The test positivity rate stood at 8.5%.

Ten more deaths, recorded between June 16 and July 4, have been attributed to the disease. The death toll has thereby increased to 2,869 in the district.

The district authorities placed 2,334 people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored in Thiruvananthapuram district for COVID-19 symptoms to 36,523. As many as 1,918 were permitted to conclude quarantine during the last 24 hours.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police initiated legal action against 307 people until 4 p.m. on Sunday. These included 53 who were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

A cumulative fine of ₹73,000 was collected from 135 people who failed to wear masks and 11 who violated physical distancing norms. Cases were also registered against 108 motorists for unnecessary travel. As many as 93 others were reprimanded for various violations.