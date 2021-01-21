10,953 workers vaccinated on Day 4

Thiruvananthapuram

21 January 2021 21:12 IST

On day four of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 10,953 more health-care workers were inoculated in the State on Thursday.

The drive was held in 135 sites, with 15 in Ernakulam, 11 in Kozhikode, 10 in Thiruvananthapuram, and nine sites each in rest of the districts. The drive is being held four days a week, though isolated sites function in districts on other days too.

Ermakulam had the maximum number of beneficiaries, with 1,039 health-care workers being vaccinated.

So far, 35,773 health workers have been vaccinated in the State. Till date, other than the expected side-effects, no serious adverse events have been reported anywhere in the State, an official statement said.

So far, 3,83,178 health workers, both in private and public sectors, and 2,942 from the Central Health Service have registered their names for receiving the vaccination.

Second phase registration of frontline workers is on. As of now, 75,534 employees of the Home Department, 6,600 municipal workers and 1,362 employees of the Revenue Department have registered their names.