1,093 test positive in Kollam district

941 new cases in Alappuzha, 929 in Kottayam, 517 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,093 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,614 recoveries on Sunday.

While 1,084 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include two NRIs, one person from another State and six health workers.

At present the district has 28,618 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 20,95,213. While 2,229 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 3,23,785 primary and 19,341 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district logged 941 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 14.24%.

Of the fresh cases, 922 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 18 others remains unidentified. One health staff was also tested positive.

Meanwhile, 1,199 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 9,807.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 929 people testing positive of the disease on Sunday

Of the fresh cases, 921 people including four health workers contracted the disease through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 12.26%.

With 96 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikkad, which recorded 40 cases .

As many as 672 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 8,056. Meanwhile, 42792 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 517 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 513 people contracted the disease through local transmission. The contact source of five cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 11.6%.

With 38 cases, Kunnamthanam reported the highest number of cases. , followed by Konni, which reported 32 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed two more lives in the district.

With 374 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 6,774 active cases.

(With contribution from bureaus in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)