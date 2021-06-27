10,905 new cases in State

Test positivity rate at 10.49%

Kerala reported 10,905 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 1,03,996 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate in the State, which has been hovering between 10-11% since the past few days, registered 10.49 % on the day.

The case graph is showing a rising trend in many districts and hospitalisations are stagnating as the number of new cases have been remaining steady in the State.

While a spurt in disease transmission when lockdown restrictions are lifted is an expected event, public health experts caution that the State cannot allow the epidemic curve to rise again. Targetted testing and focussed containment efforts will have to taken up in all districts to ensure that there is no resurgence of the second wave

The State’s active case pool on Sunday had 99,591 cases, with 12,351 patients reported to have recovered from their disease on the day.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 12,879 with the State adding 62 deaths, which occurred since the past two or three days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Sunday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 1,910 on Sunday, which took the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State to 25,690.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals showed a significant dip to 2,211, with those patients requiring ventilator support dropping to 883.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 28,88,894 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number with 1,401 cases. The other districts with new cases are Kollam 1,115, Ernakulam 1,103, Malappuram 1,103, Kozhikode 1,046, Palakkad 1,010, Thrissur 941, Kasaragod 675, Alappuzha 657, Kannur 562, Kottayam 428, Pathanamthitta 343, Idukki 275 and Wayanad 246.