₹1,090 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission as State struggles to meet targets

March 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Jal Jeevan Mission-related works in Kerala have received ₹1,090.39 crore more but the State continues to face a tough job meeting the targets set for the Centrally assisted rural household water supply scheme.

Although Kerala had aimed for 32.96 lakh functional household tap connections (FHTC) in 2022-23, only 5.08 lakh connections have materialised so far this fiscal, as per data with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

While the Water Resources department has adopted measures to step up the pace of work, Kerala, with a coverage of 47.03%, continues to figure among the bottom nine States that have not crossed the halfway point to the targeted number of households.

Only four Kerala districts have 50%-plus coverage: Kollam (61.91%), Ernakulam (60.78%), Alappuzha (60.71%) and Thiruvananthapuram (52.90%). Wayanad (30.26%), Idukki (30.07%) and Kasaragod (27.47%) are on the bottom rungs.

In recent weeks, the Central and State governments pumped in ₹1,090.39 crore for the JJM towards the first tranche of the second instalment for the current fiscal. This amount includes a Central share of ₹551.63 crore and a State share of ₹538.76 crore.

Of the 70.73 lakh rural households in the State, 33.26 lakh currently have tap connection. Of these, only 16.62 lakh connections are given under the JJM.

The Water Resources department announced measures recently to speed up the JJM so as to meet the 2024-25 national-level deadline for full coverage. Administrative sanction has been accorded for all the remaining works, according to Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine’s office.

Technical sanction has been accorded for approximately 80% of the works. The department has also introduced a mechanism to review the progress of work at the district level on a regular basis.

In the Concurrent Monitoring and Evaluation of Schemes (CEMS) for 2022-23 tabled in the State Assembly in March, the Finance department criticised the ‘‘inordinate delay’‘ experienced in JJM implementation.