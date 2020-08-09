109 new cases in Alappuzha

There was no let-up in COVID-19 cases in the district with 109 people testing positive on Sunday.

The fresh cases include 98 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, seven who came from other States and four from abroad. One COVID-19 death was reported. The deceased was identified as a 75-year-old man from Vattayal in Alappuzha.

Among the 98 contact cases, 42 cases were reported from Pattanakkad. Another 26 cases were logged from Thaikkal. Rest of the cases were from Alappuzha (5), Kallisserry (4), Pathiyoor (4), Kadakarappally (2), Poochakkal (2), Kadakarappally (2), Devikulangara (2) and one case each from Chettikad, Perumbalam, Ottammasserry, Veliyanad, Chandiroor, Kuttoor, Kayamkulam, Cherthala and Pulinkunnu.

Those patients who returned from foreign countries and other States hailed from Veliyanad (3), Muttar, Pulinkunnu, Pandanad, Valayoor, K.R. Puram, Aroor, Ramankary. One is native of Karnataka. Meanwhile, 35 people tested negative for the disease.