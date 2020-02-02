Kerala

108th Hindu meet begins at Cherukolpuzha

Yatipuja, honouring the Sanyasins, held on the sandbed of the river Pampa at Cherukolpuzha near Kozhencherry on Sunday.

Ceremonial flag hoisted at the convention venue

The 108th Hindu religious meet, organised by the Ayroor Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Maha Mandalam (HMM), began on the sandbed of river Pampa at Cherukolpuzha near Kozhencherry on Sunday.

P.S.Nair, HMM president, hoisted the ceremonial flag at the convention venue in the forenoon.

Swami Adrisyakadu Sidheswara of Kolhapur Kaneri Madhom in Maharashtra inaugurated the week-long meet in the afternoon.

Swami Chidananda Puri of Adwaita Ashram at Kolathoor presided over the inaugural function.

Swami Prajnanananda Theerthapadar of Vazhoor Theerthapada Ashram delivered the benedictory speech.

A Yatipuja, honouring Sanyasins, was also performed on the sandbed of the Pampa on Sunday.

An environmental meet will be held on Tuesday afternoon. Kummanam Rajashekharan, former Mizoram Governor, will preside over the meet.

An Ayyappa devotees' meet will be held on Thursday afternoon. T.P.Senkumar, will inaugurate the meet.

Swami Ganapati Satchidananda Murthy of Avadhootha Ashram in Mysuru, will inaugurate the valedictory meet to be held on February 9 afternoon.

Swami Poornamritananda Puri, general secretary of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, will preside over the function.

