1,088 die in wildlife attacks in a decade: Saseendran
Majority of deaths due to snakebites
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that 1,088 people have been killed in wildlife attacks in the State between 2012 and 2021. A majority of them succumbed to snakebites.
Though 750 people died following snakebites during the period, there had been a marked fall in casualties in recent times, Mr. Saseendran said while replying to questions in the Assembly on Thursday. While 334 people succumbed to snakebites between 2017 and 2019, the number of casualties declined to 76 and 40 respectively in 2020 and 2021.
Treatment
Around 3,000 people sought treatment for snakebites every year, Mr. Saseendran said.
According to him, the Forest department has imparted training to 1,657 people in handling snakes. Among them, 928 people have been certified as snake catchers.
