Kerala

10,844 migrant workers register in Pathanamthitta to go home

25 returnees from Gulf in quarantine in Pathanamthitta

A total of 10,844 migrant workers in Pathanamthitta have registered their names seeking arrangements to return to their villages in other States.

District Collector P.B. Noohu said 7,549 workers were from West Bengal and 1,557 from Bihar. As per the Labour Department figures, the district houses 16,066 migrant workers.

Mr. Noohu said the administration would transport the labourers in a systematic way as per the schedule of the special trains allotted. The schedule would be announced later.

Six pregnant women

Meanwhile, 18 persons who arrived in two flights from Bahrain and Riyadh on Friday night were quarantined at a corona care centre and their homes on Saturday.

Of the 18, six are pregnant women. With this, the number of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) in quarantine in the district has gone up to 25.

Seven persons who came from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Thursday night were quarantined at another corona care centre at Ranni on Friday.

No new cases

A medical bulletin on Saturday stated that no new COVID-19 case has been reported from the district for the 27th day on Saturday.

Only four persons remain under treatment at the three government hospitals in the district as on Saturday evening.

