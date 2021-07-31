Kerala

1,082 COVID-19 cases in capital

The district recorded 1,082 COVID-19 cases and 1,169 recoveries, as the number of active cases marginally fell to 10,951 on Friday.

The test positivity rate stood at nearly 8%.

The district administration has currently placed 32,828 people in quarantine.

Fresh cases

Among the fresh cases, 985 have been attributed to local transmission. One health care worker has also tested positive.

The death toll in Thiruvananthapuram stood at 3,243 when 11 more recent deaths were attributed to the disease on Friday.


