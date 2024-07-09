GIFT a SubscriptionGift
108 police officers dismissed since 2016 in Kerala, says CM

Published - July 09, 2024 12:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Monday that 108 police officers were dismissed from service for their involvement in nefarious activities since 2016 (until May 31, 2024). Disciplinary action has been taken against 152 officers during the period.

He added that officers accused of involvement in corruption, illicit activities and nexus with mafia groups are being closely monitored. The officers of the police force have also been issued warnings of severe repercussions if found guilty of such activities.

