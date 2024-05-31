ADVERTISEMENT

1.08 lakh commuters travelled in Kochi metro when arterial roads were flooded

Published - May 31, 2024 04:04 am IST - KOCHI

The patronage could increase further if heavy rain persists when schools and other educational institutions reopen in the coming week

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Edappally Junction flooded in heavy rains throughout Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The incessant rain and subsequent flooding of roads in different parts of the city and the Greater Kochi area resulted in Kochi metro’s passenger patronage crossing the 1-lakh mark during the past few days.

A total of 1.08 lakh commuters travelled in the metro on Wednesday. It was 1.05 lakh on Monday and 1.03 lakh on Tuesday. Innumerable commuters opted to travel in the metro, faced with traffic gridlocks that lasted for hours in arterial roads and highways, including in the Kalamassery-Edapally metro corridor, it is learnt.

The patronage could increase further if heavy rain persists when schools and other educational institutions reopen in the coming week, especially since students having travel cards get substantial discount on the metro fare, sources said.

