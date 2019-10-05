₹108 crore earmarked for project to mitigate man-animal conflict

Forest Minister K. Raju has said the Forest and Wildlife Department has been implementing projects worth ₹108 .05 crore to mitigate man-animal conflict in Wayanad district.

Speaking after inaugurating a forest adalat here on Friday, Mr. Raju said the project included construction of solar power fences, stone walls, elephant trenches and crash-guard rope fencing on the fringes of the forest. The Minister added that residents in the settlements would be relocated ensuring all their rights. “A relocation project worth ₹13.7 crore is being executed at Kollivayal, Manalvayal, Chullikkadu and Madaparambu settlements under the Chethalayam forest range in the South Wayanad forest division,” Mr. Raju said, adding that as many as 91 families in the settlements would be relocated.

A sum of ₹37.8 crore has been set apart for relocating as many as 378 families in 10 settlements under the Wayanad wildlife division, he said, adding that ₹17.9 crore had been earmarked for relocating families from four settlements in the division.

A project to relocate 80 families from the North Wayanad Forest Division was submitted under the Rebuild Kerala project, Mr. Raju said. So far, a 682.85-km solar fence, 443.15-km elephant trench, and a 22.6-km stone wall have been constructed in the district so far. The proceedings for constructing the 43.5-km crash-guard rope fence and 10-km rail fence at a cost of ₹22.25 crore and ₹15 crore respectively, were under way, Mr. Raju said. C.K. Saseendran, I.C. Balakrishnan, and O.R. Kelu, MLAs; Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar, Northern Circle Chief Conservator of Forest A. Karthikeyan, Northern Regional Wildlife Chief Conservator B.N. Anjankumar and senior officials of the Forest Department attended the adalat.