108 ambulance drivers to go on protest

The drivers of the fleet of 108 ambulances running across the State are going on protest from Tuesday to protest against the failure of EMRI Green Health Service company to keep its promise that the salaries of ambulance drivers would be paid by the 7th of every month.

However, even while on protest, the ambulance drivers will not refuse to meet emergencies such as transferring road traffic accident victims or attending to household emergencies. However, the drivers will refuse to do inter-facility transfer (IFT), a statement issued by the ambulance drivers’ union said here.

The Kanivu 108 ambulance service started in all districts in 2019. The service is run in the State by the Hyderabad-based EMRI Green Health Service company

Since 2019 when the service began, there was no fixed date on which the ambulance drivers were paid salaries . It was only since 2021, following the intervention of the ambulance drivers’ union, that an agreement was reached that the salaries of drivers would be paid by the 7th of every month, the statement said.

The drivers’ union is going on protest because the ambulance drivers have not been paid last months’ salaries. The protest will continue until the salaries are paid, the district president of the union, Anchuthengu Surendran and the general secretary, S.S. Subin said.