107 wanted persons arrested in combing operation

Operation aimed at maintaining law and order during Onam season

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 04, 2022 00:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a 100 wanted persons were arrested by the police in a massive combing operation carried out in the rural areas of the district on Saturday.

The police arrested, in all, 107 persons who had been absconding after committing various crimes in the Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits. The list included 94 wanted persons for whom courts had issued warrants and 13 absconding felons. The individuals were arrested in early morning raids conducted under the supervision of Rural SP Shilpa Devaiah.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The raids were carried out by five sub-division officers and 38 Station House Officers in Thiruvananthapuram Rural as part of maintaining law and order during the Onam festival season. The police action will continue in the days ahead, a statement issued by the Rural SP said. Vigil will be stepped up in tourist centres, markets, and bus stands, according to the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app