107 fresh cases in Alappuzha

The district logged 107 COVID-19 cases and 198 recoveries on Monday.

The fresh cases include 104 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, one person each who had come from Oman and Telangana and a Health worker.

Of the 104 locally transmitted cases, 22 were reported from Arattuppuzha, 15 from Kavalam and 11 from Alappuzha.

Rest of the contact cases were from Thrikkunnappuzha (7), Thanneermukkom (6), Chennithala (6), Vayalar (4), Thamarakulam (3), two cases each from Mararikulam North, Mannancherry, Muthukulam, Pathiyoor and Perumbalam and one case each from Ambalappuzha, Cherthala South, Chettikkad, Chettikulangara, Chunakara, Devikulangara, Kayamkulam, Krishnapuram, Kanjikuzhy, Karthikappally, Mulakuzha, Nooranad, Nedumudi, Punnapra South, Pallippad, Palamel, Panavally, Thycattusserry, Thuravoor and Veeyapuram.

The active cases in the district stands at 2,059.