1,062 title deeds to be distributed in Kollam

Digital resurvey will begin in April: Minister

As many as 1,062 title deeds will be distributed in the second district-level ‘pattaya mela’ to be held in April.

This was announced by Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who added that 125 acres of surplus land with the Punalur Paper Mills would be acquired and 721 families, currently residing there, would be given title deeds.

“The digital resurvey will begin in April and ₹807 crore has been set aside for the project,” he said at a meeting held in Kollam on Tuesday. An initial amount of ₹339 crore had been sanctioned for the first phase. Resurvey of 12 villages in Punalur, Karunagappally, Kollam and Pathanapuram taluks in the district would be completed within the first six months. A total of 1,500 surveyors and 3,200 helpers would be appointed on contract basis across the State for survey work.

In four years

The digital resurvey of 1,550 villages would be completed within four years and the land-related proceedings would be brought online. “The process will be streamlined through a single portal, coordinating the works of the Survey, Revenue and Registration departments making matters more transparent,” the Minister said.

People’s representatives have been instructed to keep the public updated about the resurvey process and spread awareness through grama sabhas.

“Landowners should produce records to officials for inspection during the resurvey. The process of making all the villages in the district smart will be completed in different phases,” he added.

Punalur-Shencottah route

Mr. Rajan promised that the land acquisition related to the construction of the Punalur-Shencottah rail route would be carried out after joint inspections and surveys by Railways and the Revenue and Forest departments. “Issues related to land acquisition should be discussed with the government in advance. As many as 1,333 families residing in Aryankavu and Thenmala grama panchayats and Punalur municipality are facing land acquisition related problems. They all have proper documents,” he said.

P.S. Supal, MLA, District Collector Afsana Parveen and Revenue department officials were present.