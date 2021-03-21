1,061 candidates in State

1,119 papers rejected after scrutiny

In all, 1,061 nominations filed for the April 6 Assembly polls in the State have been accepted following scrutiny, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has said.

The scrutiny of 2,180 nominations filed in the 140 constituencies till Friday, the deadline for filing the nominations, was held on Saturday. As many as 1,119 nominations have been rejected on various grounds.

A clearer picture of the number of candidates in the fray will emerge on March 22, which is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. The nominations were filed from March 12 onwards after the Election Commission of India issued the notification for the Assembly polls.

The number of candidates is lower this time compared to that of the 2016 elections. In all, 1,203 candidates -- 1,093 men and 110 women -- had contested in the Assembly elections in the State in 2016.