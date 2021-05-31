1,055 test positive in Thrissur

COVID test being conducted for workers at Sakthan Market in Thrissur on Monday. The market, which was closed following lockdown, will reopen on Tuesday.

Thrissur

31 May 2021 22:13 IST

TPR 18.11%; active cases 11,102

There were 1,055 fresh cases in Thrissur district on Monday while 2,437 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate was 18.11%.

Active cases in Thrissur were 11,102 and 76 people from the district were undergoing treatment in various other districts.

According to official statistics, 1,045 people, including five health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Monday. Of them, 124 were above the age of 60 and 79 were below the age of 10. In all, 6,499 people were in home care.

Advertising

Advertising