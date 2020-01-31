1,053 under observation

As many as 1,053 people, including 247 people who were added on Thursday, are under observation in the State in view of the coronavirus alert, the Health Department said.

Among them, only 15 people — including seven on Thursday — are admitted to hospitals. The remaining 1,038 people have been confined to their homes. Till Thursday, the State government has despatched 24 samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Of these, 15 samples have tested negative, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said. The remaining results are awaited, she said. The Minister urged the public to maintain personal hygiene and keep the surroundings clean in view of the coronavirus alert. When coughing, the nose and mouth should be covered with a handkerchief. The hands should be kept clean using soap and water, she said.

Ms. Shylaja convened an urgent meeting of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) here on Thursday to discuss strategies to combat the coronavirus threat. It was decided to identify and place under observation people who have come into contact with the coronavirus-infected student in Thrissur. This will be done even if they do not exhibit any symptoms of the disease. An attempt will be made to compile a list of people who may have come into contact with the student after her return from Wuhan, China.

Safety protocol

The meeting concluded that her infection was not severe. Further, the meeting decided to ensure that Health Department staff follow safety protocols. Medicines and safety equipment will be made available through the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation. The meeting also decided to equip the Government Medical College, Thrissur, for treating the patient.