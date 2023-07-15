10,506 Plus One merit seats vacant in State, 10,330 seats await to be filled in management quota

July 15, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Only 2,781 merit seats are vacant in the six northern districts of the State at the close of Plus One higher secondary single-window admission on the basis of the first supplementary allotment on Friday evening.

However, the number of students who are yet to receive allotment in the districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod is 27,049. The number of vacant merit seats in these districts is only slightly higher than one-fourth of the total vacant merit seats in the State—10,506.

In Malappuram, only 389 seats are vacant at a time when 13,654 students are yet to get allotment. Palakkad has 358 vacant seats and Kozhikode 372. In Palakkad, 5,377 students are awaiting allotment still, while in Kozhikode the number is 3,880.

In Kannur, 642 seats are vacant while those yet to get admission after three rounds of the main allotment and the first supplementary allotment is 2,019. The number of vacant seats in Kasaragod is 847 against a demand for 1,825 seats. In Wayanad, there are 173 seats vacant when 294 students are yet to get allotment so far.

In the sports quota, 3,903 seats are vacant after admission on the basis of supplementary allotment. As many as 10,330 management quota seats and 3,226 community quota seats are vacant.

In the unaided quota, 36,325 seats are vacant now as against 41,919 when the first supplementary allotment was published. However, there are few takers for unaided seats.

