1,049 people test positive in Thiruvananthapuram

Highest single-day recovery at 906 on Saturday

Showing no signs of abatement, the COVID-19 case graph in Thiruvananthapuram continued to grow at an alarming rate with 1,049 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. The number of active cases also rose to 12,361, further pushing the health care capabilities of the district to its limits.

The number of recoveries, however, brought much relief, with 906 people recovering from the illness on the day. The previous highest single-day recoveries was 623 that was reported on August 27.

Among those who were diagnosed with COVID-19, 836 people contracted the infection through local transmission while the source of infection of 177 others are unknown. Four people who recently came from other States have also tested positive.

Those infected with the disease include as many as 166 senior citizens aged above 60 and 78 children aged below 15 years. The district’s COVID-19 death toll went up to 239 with the pandemic claiming eight more lives. Those whose deaths have been attributed to the disease were natives of Nedumangad (47 years old), Kilimanoor (72), Kamaleswaram (64), Vamanapuram (60), Nelluvila (56), Ambalathinkara (73), Vallakkadavu (68), and Anjuthengu (58).

As many as 3,576 people were placed in quarantine on Saturday for any related symptoms, taking the total number of people being monitored in the district to 28,793.

Containment zones

The district administration declared new containment zones at Kottiyamukku ward in Pallikkal grama panchayat, Oottara ward in Kanjiramkulam grama panchayat; Office (Ooralangal area) and Mottamoodu (Valiyavila and Vellamkettumvila areas) wards in Pallichal grama panchayat; Kayal Varam and Pattikkavila wards in Vakkom grama panchayat; Pandiyode and Irumba wards in Aruvikkara grama panchayat; Arumanoor, Kallingavilakom, and Chekkady wards in Poovar grama panchayat; and Kalady (existing micro-containment is extended to the whole ward), Karikkakom, Kadakampally, Anamugham, Attipra, Venganoor (Vizhinjam Theruvu), Mulloor (Nellikunnu area), Nettayam, Kachani, Nemom, Pappanamcode, and Melamcode wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Containment zones have been withdrawn in Netta ward in Nedumangad municipality, Pazhayakada ward in Thirupuram grama panchayat; Vettiyara ward in Navaikulam grama panchayat; Choottayil, Deveswaram, Alathukavu and Ponganadu wards in Kilimanoor grama panchayat; and Anavoor and Elluvila, Nilamamoodu, Kunnathukal, Chavadi, Maninad, Vandithadam, and Kalayil wards in Kunnathukal grama panchayat.