1,048 stray dogs vaccinated in Alappuzha

Published - August 18, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs in the Alappuzha municipal limits has been completed. As many as 1,048 strays across 52 wards were inoculated during the week-long drive.

The municipality launched the mega vaccination drive after more than 20 people suffered dog bites in different parts of the municipal area earlier this month. The vaccinated dogs were marked using fabric paint before being released.

Municipal authorities said the civic body would soon implement an Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for the vaccinated dogs with the support of Alappuzha District Panchayat. Initially, strays will be sterilised at the ABC centre at Kanichukulangara.

