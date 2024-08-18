1,048 stray dogs vaccinated in Alappuzha

The anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs in the Alappuzha municipal limits has been completed. As many as 1,048 strays across 52 wards were inoculated during the week-long drive.

The municipality launched the mega vaccination drive after more than 20 people suffered dog bites in different parts of the municipal area earlier this month. The vaccinated dogs were marked using fabric paint before being released.

Municipal authorities said the civic body would soon implement an Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for the vaccinated dogs with the support of Alappuzha District Panchayat. Initially, strays will be sterilised at the ABC centre at Kanichukulangara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.