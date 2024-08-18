GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,048 stray dogs vaccinated in Alappuzha

Published - August 18, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs in the Alappuzha municipal limits has been completed. As many as 1,048 strays across 52 wards were inoculated during the week-long drive.

The municipality launched the mega vaccination drive after more than 20 people suffered dog bites in different parts of the municipal area earlier this month. The vaccinated dogs were marked using fabric paint before being released.

Municipal authorities said the civic body would soon implement an Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for the vaccinated dogs with the support of Alappuzha District Panchayat. Initially, strays will be sterilised at the ABC centre at Kanichukulangara.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.