₹10.46 crore collected in Lok Adalats in Palakkad

February 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 648 cases were settled in the national Lok Adalats held in different courts in the district on Saturday.

District and Sessions Judge B. Kalam Pasha and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and Sub Judge V.G. Anupama led the adalats, in which ₹10.46 crore was collected by way of compensation and settlements.

When ₹7.235 crore was collected as compensation for road accident victims in Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, ₹2.56 crore was collected by settling various bank default cases.

The DLSA organised the mega adalats, which also settled 3,500 petty cases. More than ₹62.55 lakhs was collected by way of fine in the petty cases.

The adalats began at 10 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. Lok Adalats are held in all districts every three months.

