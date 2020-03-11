1,040 under observation

Surveillance system has been strengthened in the district as more and more suspected cases have been reported, according to District Collector S. Shanavas.

In all, 1,040 people are under observation in the district. Of them, 78 people are in hospitals and others are under home quarantine. Two persons, who were under observation, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday. A many as 33 samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, on Wednesday. People coming from COVID-19 hit areas are kept under observation for 14 days.

By avoiding crowded areas and maintaining personal hygiene, people can fight the disease effectively, the District Medical Officer (DMO) said. Unnecessary journeys should be avoided. People’s cooperation is required to check the spread of the disease, the DMO said.

Counselling provided

Counselling has been provided for people under quarantine, if needed. Awareness programmes are being conducted across the district.

A meeting convened by Collector S. Shanavas decided to limit all celebrations, to only rituals till March 31.

Tourism centres in the district will be closed till further information.

Kodungallur Bharani

The famous Kodungallur Bharani will be held with rituals only.

In its circular, Thrissur Archdiocese has asked the believers to avoid hand contact during holy Mass.

The Hanafi Jamat Masjid, Chettiyangadi, also asked its believers to be careful against the spread of COVID-19.

Cochin Devaswom Board has also directed to avoid celebrations for festivals.