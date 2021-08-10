1,040 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 August 2021 22:24 IST

The district recorded 1,040 COVID-19 cases and 861 recoveries as the active caseload rose to 10,031 on Tuesday. The test positivity rate also increased to 9.8%.

As many as 948 people contracted the infection through local transmission. Five health workers were among those who tested positive.

The district administration has currently placed 33,016 people under quarantine.

The State received 5.11 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, which is being distributed to all regional vaccination stores, an official release issued by the office of the Health Minister said .

With the State almost running out of vaccine stock and that too on the eve of the vaccination campaign it announced, only 95,308 doses were administered across the State on Tuesday, through 411 government sites and 333 private hospitals.