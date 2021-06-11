104-year-old woman from Kerala wins battle against COVID-19

Janakiamma discharged from Kannur MCH; Health Minister congratulates hospital staff

For Janakiamma, it was a new lease of life as she was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kannur, on Friday. The 104-year-old successfully battled COVID-19, after spending 11 days in the hospital.

Ms. Janakiamma was being treated at the Taliparamba COVID care centre, when she turned critical after her oxygen levels dipped during treatment. She was admitted to the Medical College Hospital on May 31. She was later shifted to the ICU and given specialist treatment. Led by COVID-19 Nodal Officer Pramod, the high-risk-category patient’s treatment was coordinated by doctors from the fields of medicine, anaesthesiaand pulmonology.

On Friday, medical college Principal-in-charge Dr. Ajith and hospital superintendent K. Sudeep arranged a send-off for her. Ms. Janakiamma’s daughter-in-law is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Her children, aged 72 and 70, have not been affected by the disease.

Health Minister Veena George congratulated the hospital staff for treating Ms. Janakiamma with expert care. The Minister said the centenarian’sconfidence was an inspiration for all.