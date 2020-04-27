103rd birthday of Mar Chrysostum celebrated

The Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church celebrated the 103rd birthday of its Metropolitan Emeritus, Philipose Mar Chrysostum, strictly adhering to the lockdown norms, on Monday.

The Metropolitan of the Church, Joseph Mar Thoma, led the special prayers and holy eucharist at the Fellowship Mission Hospital at Kumbanad near Thiruvalla, where Mar Chrysostum is undergoing treatment for old age-related illness, in the forenoon.

The Metropolitan also cut the specially made birthday cake on the occasion. Fr K.G.Joseph, Church secretary; Fr Binu Varghese and P.P.Achenkunju, Church trustee, were the other three persons who attended the function held at the exclusive hospital ward.

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala; Pinaryi Vijayan, Chief Minister; Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition; Catholicos of the East Baselius Mar Thoma Paulose-II, V.M.Sudheeran and P.J.Kurien, senior Congress leaders, were among those who offered birthday wishes to the Metropolitan Emeritus on Monday.