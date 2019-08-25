Kerala rains: 1,038 villages declared flood-hit

The State government has declared 1,038 villages in 13 districts of the State as flood/landslip affected in the heavy rainfall received earlier this month.

Thrissur has the highest number of villages in the list - 215 villages, followed by Palakkad (124), Malappuram (138) and Kozhikode (115). Ninety four villages in Kannur and 49 villages in Wayanad also feature in the list of affected villages. Thiruvananthapuram district does not feature in the list.

The Disaster Management Department issued orders listing the 1,038 villages on Friday noting that ''various villages in the districts of Kerala are severely affected by the excessive rainfall, flooding, landslip and consequent disasters which have caused damage to property and disruption to normal life.”

A formal gazette notification would be issued shortly, the department said.

As per a Saturday evening update by the government, 125 people have so far lost their lives in the calamity between August 8 and August 24. Seventeen people are still missing. 43 camps are still operational in the State, accommodating 777 families (2,631 persons).

In all, 1,795 houses have been destroyed in the disaster.