1.026 new COVID cases in Kollam

786 cases in Alappuzha

The district reported 1,026 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,499 recoveries on Sunday.

While 1,022 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include four health workers. The test positivity rate of Kollam is 8.8% and 11,568 people were tested on Sunday. At present the district has 30,191 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 18,15,698.

Alappuzha

The district reported 786 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 9.52%. Of the fresh cases, 748 people contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of 34 others remains unknown. The 786 cases include 107 logged from Alappuzha, 40 from Mannancherry, 33 from Cherthala, 31 from Arattupuzha, 27 from Thuravoor, 26 from Krishnapuram, 25 from Thrikkunnapuzha, 22 from Kadakkarappally, 21 from Kanjikuzhy, and 20 from Ezhupunna.

