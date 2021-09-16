1.02 lakh students get digital devices

Thiruvananthapuram

16 September 2021 20:43 IST

More than one lakh children got digital equipment with public participation in one-and-a-half months as part of the State government’s Vidyakiranam project.

With this, the number of children in need of digital equipment for online classes that are planned by the government as a follow-up to the KITE Victers digital classes has gone down from nearly 4.72 lakh at the time of the launch of Vidyakiranam to 3.7 lakh, a statement here on Thursday said.

As per figures collected till July 26, more than 4.72 lakh students needed digital equipment. After the launch of the Vidyakiranam portal by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the beginning of August, more than 1.02 lakh children have received digital equipment.

The fact that 21.5% of the students got digital equipment even before purchases through the portal got under way was proof of how society had welcomed the project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the statement.

Individuals, organisations, and companies could contribute equipment for students to either schools or local bodies as desired. Monetary contributions too could be made. Those who pay cash will be eligible for tax relief.

Mr. Vijayan called for more public support to speed up availability of equipment for all students so that online classes could be started.