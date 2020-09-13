102 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

13 September 2020 19:30 IST

Pathanamthitta on Sunday reported 102 fresh cases and 108 recoveries.

Of the fresh cases, 74 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while six cases came from abroad. The COVID-19 cluster in Kadakkad has reported four cases while two cases are linked to the Chittar market cluster. The contact source of at least 16 patients are yet to be ascertained.

Of the 1,790 active cases reported so far in the district, 3147 are local contact cases. With 108 recoveries during the day, the number of active cases in the district currently stands at 1,054.

The test positivity rate in Pathanamthitta on Sunday stands at 5.14%.