101 new cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

14 August 2020 20:15 IST

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam once again crossed the 100-mark with 101 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 85 persons contracted the virus through local contact. Apart from the existing clusters, positive cases showed a surge in many local bodies with Manimala grama panchayat recording 12 positive cases, followed by Athirampuzha with 11 cases, and Arppookkara with nine cases.

Seven members of a family, who were the relatives of a patient, tested positive in Kanjirappally. Virus infection was also reported among people had who attended a funeral in Cheepungal in Arppookkara panchayat.

The cluster formed at a rubber factory in Vadavathoor appeared to be widening with five more employees testing positive. According to authorities, more than 20 out of nearly 375 employees in a mixing plant at the factory have already tested positive.

Meanwhile, cases are on the rise in other local bodies like Kottayam, Ettumanoor, Vaikom, Kurichi, Madappally, Thalayazham and Manarcad. Two more health workers were also confirmed with virus infection on the day.

Seven persons, who returned from abroad and seven others who returned from other Indian States, also tested positive The district currently has 592 active cases.