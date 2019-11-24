10,097 houses built under LIFE

Construction of 10,097 houses have been completed in the first two phases of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission in the district.

LIFE Mission has taken up the construction of a total of 13,000 houses across the district. Officials said that construction of the rest of the houses would be completed by December 20.

“We have so far completed 95% of houses in the first and second phase of LIFE Mission in the district. In the first phase, construction of 2,699 houses have been completed while 5,423 houses were completed in the second phase. The construction of 1,270 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-LIFE Urban and 705 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-LIFE Gramin have also been completed during this period. After completing entire houses, we will organise a family get-together of beneficiaries in December end,” said, P.P. Udayasimhan, district coordinator, LIFE Mission.

In the first phase of LIFE Mission, the government has undertaken the construction of incomplete houses under various schemes, whereas in the second phase, it is providing homes to land-holding homeless.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the project, which aims to provide houses to those who have neither a home nor land, will be launched in the district next month. Officials said that they had already prepared a list of 7,025 eligible beneficiaries of the total 19,365 applied for inclusion in the third phase.

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for construction of four apartment complexes in different parts of the district in the third phase of the project.

The housing complexes will be constructed at Paravoor, Thazhakara, Pallipad and Mannancherry grama panchayats.

Officials said that the housing complex at Paravoor would be constructed in 2.15 acre of land, for 170 families. The flat complex at Thazhakara would be constructed in revenue land, which could accommodate 140 families.

Panchayat land

The housing complexes in Pallipad and Mannanchery would be constructed in the land provided by the respective panchayats. Each flat complex could house 44 families. Apart from constructing four houses complexes, houses will also be constructed under cluster/housing complex schemes in other parts of the district.